Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

