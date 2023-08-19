Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 435.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

