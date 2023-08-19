Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

