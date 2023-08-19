Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $557.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

