Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $487,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $93.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

