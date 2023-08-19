Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $269.34.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

