Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,950 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.