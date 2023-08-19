BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Shares of BWA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.