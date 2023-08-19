Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

