Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MET opened at $62.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

