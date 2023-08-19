WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

