5,657 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

