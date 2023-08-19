Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $368.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

