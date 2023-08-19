Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

