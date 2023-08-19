General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

