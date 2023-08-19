Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Waters by 103.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 64.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,106,000 after buying an additional 111,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.