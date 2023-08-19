Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 950 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

