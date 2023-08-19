Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

