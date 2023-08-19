Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,078 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,160 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.36 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 201.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

