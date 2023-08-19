Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

