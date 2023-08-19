Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Five Below by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 2,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $42,666,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Five Below by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.87.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

