Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 101,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 350,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 141,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

CAG stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

