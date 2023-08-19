Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 14,326 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.