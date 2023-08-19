Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Reduced by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

