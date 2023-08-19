Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $426.02 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

