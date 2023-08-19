Stifel Nicolaus Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $470.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $426.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.61. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

