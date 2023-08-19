StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $426.02 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

