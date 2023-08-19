Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $505.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $491.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

Synopsys stock opened at $426.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.61. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.