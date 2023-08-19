Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $636,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.93 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

