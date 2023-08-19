Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $692,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NYSE:CAH opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

