Pictet Asset Management SA Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

