Pictet Asset Management SA Has $34.87 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 179.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

