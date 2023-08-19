Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 231.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $257.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

