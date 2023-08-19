Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

