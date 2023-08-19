Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.10 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.