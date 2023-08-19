Tredje AP fonden Acquires 731 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

