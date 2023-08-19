Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.