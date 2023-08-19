Spire Wealth Management Purchases 481 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

