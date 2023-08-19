Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $46,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $315.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

