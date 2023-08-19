BMO Capital Markets Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 126,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

