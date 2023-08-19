TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after buying an additional 1,990,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

