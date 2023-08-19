Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.13 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Toro worth $46,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $98.30 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

