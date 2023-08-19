The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $55,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

HSY opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.