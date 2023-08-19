SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $162.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

