Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $266.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $315.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

