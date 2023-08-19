Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 422,596 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 422,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.9 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

