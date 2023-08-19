Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.