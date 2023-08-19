Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,765 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 9.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 263,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.64 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

