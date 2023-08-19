Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 27 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $1,735,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $420.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.11. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.