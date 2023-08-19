Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 32,200 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Visteon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Visteon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

